Suspect identified in teen homicide outside rival high school football game

Griffin police are releasing more information about the shooting that killed a teen outside a high school football game at Griffin Memorial Stadium Saturday.

Officials have now identified the suspected shooter as Kaomarion Kendricks. They say he was school acquaintances with the 15-year-old victim, suggesting the shooting was targeted, not random.

Kendricks was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by persons under 18, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless conduct.

He's now on the run, and is to be considered both armed and dangerous. Police warn the public he may have already altered his appearance.

"Any persons caught harboring this fugitive will be charged accordingly," Marie Broder, District Attorney for the Griffin Judicial Circuit said.

Students at both Griffin High School and Spalding High School will have grief counselors available at their disposal this week.

If you have any information that may help officials locate Kaomarion Kendricks, you're asked to contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with more information on the shooting itself is asked to contact investigators at 678-758-7914 or 470-771-3117.