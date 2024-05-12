3 Atlanta officers shot: What we know about dead suspect in Capitol View shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released more information about the shooting in southwest Atlanta that sent three Atlanta police officers to the hospital and left one suspect dead.

The GBI identified the suspect as an Atlanta resident. Until his next of kin can be reached, his name will not be released.

Investigators also shared more about what led up to the shooting in the Capitol View neighborhood.

Atlanta police were called to Genessee Avenue and Fairbanks Street SW at about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday to respond to reports of a man pointing a gun.

When they arrived, they found the man with a handgun near the intersection of Desoto and Genessee avenues. As they tried to approach him, they claimed he pulled out the gun.

Desoto Avenue SW

One officer reportedly tackled the man and wrestled him to the ground. As they struggled, "what sounded like a gunshot could be heard," according to the GBI report.

Officers opened fire, killing the suspect.

As previously reported, one officer was shot in the shoulder, another in the leg and a third officer was grazed by a bullet during the gunfire. All three were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where two of them underwent successful surgery.

The GBI said they recovered the suspect's gun at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.