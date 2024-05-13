Victims killed in Buckhead area nightclub shooting identified

The two people who were killed over the weekend at a nightclub in the Buckhead area have been identified as 20-year-old Nykris Ridley and 21-year-old Mari Creighton.

The shooting happened at Elleven45 Lounge on the corner of Peachtree Road and Bennett Street. Atlanta police say a dispute inside the club escalated to gunfire around 2 a.m.

Six people were shot. Two people were killed and four people were transported to local hospitals.

Police initially said that three men and three women had been shot and a man and a woman were killed. Police also said that the victims appeared to be in between 20 and 30 years old.

Elleven45 released the following statement, in-part, via social media:

"Our hearts go out to all those impacted and we extend our deepest sympathies to the individuals and families who have suffered any loss…the safety and wellbeing of our patrons and staff have always been our paramount concern…in these challenging times, our commitment to the security and safety of our community has only strengthened."

At this time, Atlanta police have not released any information on the suspected shooter.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.