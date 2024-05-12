2 dead, 4 injured after overnight shooting at nightclub in Buckhead area

In the early hours of this morning, a tragic shooting occurred at Elleven45 Lounge in the Buckhead area of northwest Atlanta, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to four others.

Atlanta Police Department reports indicate that officers arrived on the scene at approximately 2:30 a.m., where they discovered six victims, three men and three women, ranging in age from maybe 20 to 30 years old.

Among the victims, a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while the remaining four were rushed to local hospitals, Grady Memorial Hospital and Piedmont Hospital, for treatment. Authorities expect these individuals to recover from their injuries.

The incident appears to have been precipitated by a fight within the club, although details remain unclear at this stage. Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the venue in hopes of identifying the shooter, believed to be a sole individual responsible for the violence. So far, no arrests have been made, and no suspect description has been released.

Elleven45 Lounge is located near Peachtree Road and Bennett Street.

