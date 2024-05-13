Fly Guy DC treats 50 metro Atlanta moms to brunch and more for Mother's Day

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Radio/television personality, influencer and social advocate Fly Guy DC, whose real name is Audley Feemster Jr., treated 50 deserving Atlanta mothers to a very special day for Mother's Day.

Upon arrival at Howell Mill Square, the mothers were chauffeured to their first destination, which was Nail Talk & Tan, where they enjoyed premium manicures and pedicures, massages, wine and hor d’oeuvres.

The next stop for the moms was brunch at Nouveau Bar & Grill (three-course meal and cocktails). At the brunch, the mothers enjoyed performances, and entertainment provided by Fly Guy DC.

Wrapping up their experience, Fly Guy DC presented each mother with an arrangement of gifts that included gift certificates for facials, teeth whitening, plastic surgery consultations, massages, lash kits, wine, candles, journals and more.

This year, over 700 single mothers were nominated for the experience but only 50 were selected to participate in this special experience.

This is the 4th year that Fly Guy DC has treated moms in metro Atlanta to an experience they will most likely never forget.

Fly Guy DC graduated from Clark Atlanta University with a degree in Criminal Justice and worked at an Atlanta online radio show before being recruited to co-host a daily show on Streetz 94.5 in 2015. He was named one of 2018's Top 20 Millennials in ATL and has hosted numerous events in the Atlanta area, including youth sporting events, career days and literacy programs for youth.