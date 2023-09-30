Teen shot, killed near high school football game in Griffin

A teen has died after shots were fired near a high school football game in Griffin Saturday.

Griffin police say they were working the Griffin-Spalding game at Griffin Memorial Stadium with Spalding County deputies when they heard gunshots just down the street after 4:42 p.m.

Officials say they found a 15-year-old male at the intersection of South 5th Street and East Poplar Street.

A spectator told FOX 5 he was just leaving after game with his family when the shooting happened. He said he saw the teen laying on the ground receiving CPR.

The teen was rushed to Spalding Regional Hospital where he later died.

FOX 5 reached out to the Griffin-Spalding County School System for comment. A spokesperson confirmed the incident happened after the game was over, but declined to give any further information.

At this time, it's not clear if anyone else was injured, and there has been no word of a suspect or any arrests.

Officials are asking anyone with helpful information in this tragic case to call the Griffin Police Department immediately at 770-229-6452.