Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | May 24-26, 2024
ATLANTA - It's Memorial Day Weekend and in addition to multiple ceremonies and events honoring those who gave their lives in service to our country, there are plenty of special events for adults and children to enjoy. MomoCon is back and there's also a Caribbean Carnival and Dessert Festival happening. There are also several FREE concerts and an arts festival.
MomoCon
Dates: May 24-27
Location: Georgia World Congress Center
A celebration of Japanese anime, American animation, comics, video games, and tabletop games. There will be cosplay, a huge exhibitor's hall, autograph sessions, and more.
Summer Covers Concert Series
Time: 7 p.m., May 24
Location: Decatur Square, McDonough Street
Spaghetti Junction will kick off the Amplify Summer Covers Concert Series in Decatur.
Love's Labour's Lost
Times: 7:30 p.m., May 24 and 25; 2:30 p.m., May 26
Location: Shakespeare Tavern
The Atlanta Shakespeare Company presents "Love's Labour's Lost," a tale about four young men attempting to honor their pledge to avoid love, food, drink, and sleep in pursuit of becoming more intellectual until four young women show up.
Queen Nation
Time: 7:30 p.m., May 24
Location: City Green, Sandy Springs
Queen Nation, a tribute act to Queen, will perform in a free show on the City Green Live stage. Food trucks will also be on-site starting at 6 p.m. Reserved table seating available.
ATL Dessert Festival
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 25
Location: Grant Park, Atlanta
More than 100 of Atlanta's best dessert and beverage vendors are expected at the ATL Dessert Festival.
Atlanta Bites: Where and what to eat in metro Atlanta | May 2024
Atlanta Caribbean Carnival
Time: 11:30 a.m., May 25
Location: Westside Park
A parade will kick off the festival at 10:30 a.m. Festival village opens at 10 a.m. and the festival ends at 10 p.m. Multiple vendors and live performances.
Atlanta Jazz Festival
Dates: May 25-28
Location: Piedmont Park
The 47th annual Atlanta Jazz Festival features performances by New Jazz Underground, Butcher Brown, Something Else, Lauren Henderson, Olatuja, Justice Michael & The Passage, Groove Centric, Andre 3000, and Lizz Wright.
Handmade Market
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 25
Location: Harmony Park, Decatur
The Handmade Market will feature more than 20 local vendors with handmade goods, arts, crafts, and more. There will also be music and a special teen vendor zone.
Alpharetta Arts Streetfest
Dates: May 25-26
Location: Grove in Willis Park
There will be multiple artisans, a tasty food court, a Kidz Zone, and free parking at Amana Academy.
Splash Bash for Kids
Time: Noon to 3 p.m., May 25
Location: Lilburn City Park
Join DJ Matt for a kid's dance party at the Splash Pad. There will be music and games.
Five For Fighting (aka John Ondrasik)
Date: May 25
Location: Peachtree Corners Town Green
Five For Fighting, aka John Ondrasik, is performing a free show in Peachtree Corners. Ondrasik will bring along his band, including drummer Randy Cooke, bassist Sean Hurley, and guitarist Peter Thorn.
That's What She Said
Time: 9:45 p.m., May 25
Location: Dixie Tavern, Marietta
The female-fronted rock/pop tribute band, That's What She Said, performs on May 25 at Dixie Tavern.
Tool Tribute by Third Eye
Time: 10 p.m., May 25
Location: MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock
Head to Woodstock for a Tool Tribute by Third Eye. There will be lights, lasers, haze, full-screen videos, and four of the East Coast's most dedicated musicians.
Georgia Renaissance Festival
Dates: Now through June 2
Location: Fairburn
There's only a couple of weekends left to check out this huge renaissance festival with multiple shows, a large artisan marketplace, food and beverages, and more. Costumes encouraged.
PHOTOS: Georgia Renaissance Festival | 2024
Charlotte Day Wilson
Date: May 26
Location: Center Stage, Atlanta
Charlotte Day Wilson is on tour to celebrate her sophomore album "Cyan Blue" on Stone Woman Music/XL Recordings. Wilson has been compared to Anita Baker, Yebba, and Cleo Sol.
Sunday School for Sinners
Time: 8 p.m., May 26
Location: Red Light Cafe
Sunday School for Sinners will feature performances by aerialists, burlesque dancers, drag queens, fire dancers, and more. Produced by Hoops & Hare Productions. Hosted by Reverend Mother Ivana Coquetu.
Happening Next Weekend
Megan Thee Stallion
Dates: May 31-June 1
Location: State Farm Arena
Megan Thee Stallion is bringing her Hot Girl Summer Tour featuring GloRilla to State Farm Arena.
David Spade
Date: May 31
Location: Symphony Hall Atlanta
Actor and comedian David Spade is bringing his Catch Me Inside Tour to Atlanta.
Squirrel Nut Zippers
Date: May 31
Location: From The Earth Brewery, Roswell
Squirrel Nut Zippers, best known for their iconic 1996 album "Hot," are coming to Roswell.
If you would like to submit information for a future things to do list, please send an email with details to wagaweb@fox.com.