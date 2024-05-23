Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | May 24-26, 2024

It's Memorial Day Weekend and in addition to multiple ceremonies and events honoring those who gave their lives in service to our country, there are plenty of special events for adults and children to enjoy. MomoCon is back and there's also a Caribbean Carnival and Dessert Festival happening. There are also several FREE concerts and an arts festival.

Dates: May 24-27

Location: Georgia World Congress Center

A celebration of Japanese anime, American animation, comics, video games, and tabletop games. There will be cosplay, a huge exhibitor's hall, autograph sessions, and more.

Time: 7 p.m., May 24

Location: Decatur Square, McDonough Street

Spaghetti Junction will kick off the Amplify Summer Covers Concert Series in Decatur.

Times: 7:30 p.m., May 24 and 25; 2:30 p.m., May 26

Location: Shakespeare Tavern

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company presents "Love's Labour's Lost," a tale about four young men attempting to honor their pledge to avoid love, food, drink, and sleep in pursuit of becoming more intellectual until four young women show up.

Time: 7:30 p.m., May 24

Location: City Green, Sandy Springs

Queen Nation, a tribute act to Queen, will perform in a free show on the City Green Live stage. Food trucks will also be on-site starting at 6 p.m. Reserved table seating available.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 25

Location: Grant Park, Atlanta

More than 100 of Atlanta's best dessert and beverage vendors are expected at the ATL Dessert Festival.

Time: 11:30 a.m., May 25

Location: Westside Park

A parade will kick off the festival at 10:30 a.m. Festival village opens at 10 a.m. and the festival ends at 10 p.m. Multiple vendors and live performances.

Dates: May 25-28

Location: Piedmont Park

The 47th annual Atlanta Jazz Festival features performances by New Jazz Underground, Butcher Brown, Something Else, Lauren Henderson, Olatuja, Justice Michael & The Passage, Groove Centric, Andre 3000, and Lizz Wright.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 25

Location: Harmony Park, Decatur

The Handmade Market will feature more than 20 local vendors with handmade goods, arts, crafts, and more. There will also be music and a special teen vendor zone.

Dates: May 25-26

Location: Grove in Willis Park

There will be multiple artisans, a tasty food court, a Kidz Zone, and free parking at Amana Academy.

Time: Noon to 3 p.m., May 25

Location: Lilburn City Park

Join DJ Matt for a kid's dance party at the Splash Pad. There will be music and games.

Date: May 25

Location: Peachtree Corners Town Green

Five For Fighting, aka John Ondrasik, is performing a free show in Peachtree Corners. Ondrasik will bring along his band, including drummer Randy Cooke, bassist Sean Hurley, and guitarist Peter Thorn.

Time: 9:45 p.m., May 25

Location: Dixie Tavern, Marietta

The female-fronted rock/pop tribute band, That's What She Said, performs on May 25 at Dixie Tavern.

Time: 10 p.m., May 25

Location: MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

Head to Woodstock for a Tool Tribute by Third Eye. There will be lights, lasers, haze, full-screen videos, and four of the East Coast's most dedicated musicians.

Dates: Now through June 2

Location: Fairburn

There's only a couple of weekends left to check out this huge renaissance festival with multiple shows, a large artisan marketplace, food and beverages, and more. Costumes encouraged.

Date: May 26

Location: Center Stage, Atlanta

Charlotte Day Wilson is on tour to celebrate her sophomore album "Cyan Blue" on Stone Woman Music/XL Recordings. Wilson has been compared to Anita Baker, Yebba, and Cleo Sol.

Time: 8 p.m., May 26

Location: Red Light Cafe

Sunday School for Sinners will feature performances by aerialists, burlesque dancers, drag queens, fire dancers, and more. Produced by Hoops & Hare Productions. Hosted by Reverend Mother Ivana Coquetu.

Happening Next Weekend

Dates: May 31-June 1

Location: State Farm Arena

Megan Thee Stallion is bringing her Hot Girl Summer Tour featuring GloRilla to State Farm Arena.

Date: May 31

Location: Symphony Hall Atlanta

Actor and comedian David Spade is bringing his Catch Me Inside Tour to Atlanta.

Date: May 31

Location: From The Earth Brewery, Roswell

Squirrel Nut Zippers, best known for their iconic 1996 album "Hot," are coming to Roswell.

