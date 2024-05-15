Memorial Day ceremonies & events in metro Atlanta | May 2024

article

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The following is a list of Memorial Day ceremonies and events in the metro Atlanta area.

Parades

31st Annual Dacula Memorial Day Parade: Begins at 10 a.m. on May 27, starting at Hebron Baptist Church and touring through Dacula, honoring those who sacrificed for the nation.

Memorial Day Ceremonies

City of Acworth Memorial Day Ceremony: Set for 10 a.m. on May 25 at Cauble Park, honoring veterans and presenting engraved pavers.

City of Dunwoody Memorial Day Ceremony: At 10 a.m. on May 27 at Brook Run Park, featuring speakers and performances.

Henry County Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony: Occurs at 11 a.m. on May 27 at the Veterans Wall of Honor in McDonough, followed by museum tours.

City of Milton Memorial Day Ceremony: Happening at 10 a.m. on May 27 on the Green at Crabapple Market, featuring dignitaries and a dove release.

Norcross Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony: Starts at 11:30 a.m. on May 27 at Thrasher Park, includes a cookout.

City of Roswell Memorial Day Ceremony: At 11 a.m. on May 27 at Roswell City Hall, followed by a BBQ lunch.

Senoia Memorial Day Celebration: Begins at 5 p.m. on May 25 at Senoia City Park at Marimac Lakes, with entertainment and fireworks.

Snellville Memorial Day Ceremony: At 3:30 p.m. on May 25 in front of the Veteran's Memorial at City Hall, with subsequent festivities.

Other Events

4th Annual Memorial Day Car Show: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 25 in Calhoon, featuring a variety of vehicles and live entertainment.

Memorial Day Tour: Oakland and World War I: At 10:30 a.m. on May 26 at Historic Oakland Cemetery, exploring war stories.

Memorial Day Block Party at Line Creek Brewing Co.: From noon to 10 p.m. on May 25 in Peachtree City, with food, music, and activities.

64th Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament at Callaway Resort & Gardens: Features watersports, fireworks, and live concerts throughout the weekend.

Memorial Day Weekend at Stone Mountain Park: Includes performances and a drone and light show from May 24 through 27.

Atlanta Memorial Day Weekend Market and Caffeine & Chrome: On May 25 at Gateway Classic Cars of Atlanta, with classic cars and vendor booths.

Memorial Day Community Dinner at Omega Support Center: From 4 to 7:30 p.m. on May 25 in Tucker, offering a variety of dishes.

Atlanta Memorial Weekend All White Party: From 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. on May 26 at 4300 Buford Highway, featuring international DJs.

Food/Drink Deals/Specials

Kona Grill: Offering Red, White & Blue Margarita Flights and a 20% discount for veterans from May 24 to 27.

Twin Peaks: 20% off food for veterans and first responders on Memorial Day.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.