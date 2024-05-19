PHOTOS: Georgia Renaissance Festival | 2024
article
ATLANTA - The 39th Georgia Renaissance Festival is currently underway in Fairburn. It is open every weekend through June 2. Each weekend has a different theme. There are multiple shows, including comedy, music, magic, jousting, juggling and more. There's also a huge artisan marketplace; delicious food like turkey legs, pot pies, sausage on a stick, jerky, fried mushrooms, Dole Whip; and more. The best part though is the cosplay. Costumes are definitely encouraged. Photos by Joyce Lupiani/FOX Digital.
