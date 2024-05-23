Tiffany Foster: Georgia military college to award degree to family of missing Newnan mom

Georgia Military College in Fairburn will honor the life of Tiffany Foster with a posthumous degree on Wednesday.

It's been more than three years since the Newnan mother of three was last seen. Her former fiancé, Reginald Robertson, has since been charged with the 35-year-old’s murder.

With her death still a mystery, school officials said that they will present Foster's family with a posthumous degree in honor of her hard work and dedication. At the time of her disappearance, Foster was pursuing her degree in criminal justice.

"Her death has deeply affected the GMC community, and the college is committed to honoring her memory and academic achievements," school officials told FOX 5 in a statement.

Tiffany Foster murder investigation

Foster disappeared on March 2, 2021. Robertson claimed she left their apartment at Lakeside Apartments in Newnan to go shopping and later asked for the public's help in locating Foster after her disappearance.

Robertson was then arrested for allegedly stealing her car, which was found in Fulton County. He was also charged with kidnapping and assault related to an earlier altercation with Foster. He has been in jail on those charges since his arrest.

Reginald Robertson asks for the public's help in finding his fiancée Tiffany Foster following her disappearance in March 2021. (FOX 5)

In August 2023, investigators said they had enough evidence of "horrific crimes" committed against Tiffany over three days to charge Robertson. He was charged with felony murder, malice murder, concealing a death, false imprisonment, kidnapping, rape, forgery in the first degree, financial transaction fraud, and financial transaction card theft.

Investigators say he has remained uncooperative in the investigation, which remains "active and ongoing," adding they have several "active leads" they are pursuing which they hope to flesh out to aid in Robertson’s prosecution.

Search continues for Tiffany Foster's body

Investigators say that someday returning Tiffany’s remains to her family will continue to be a top priority.

"We are confident that one day we will be able to locate those remains," said Coweta County Sheriff’s Investigator Stacy Beckom.

Investigators say one man who may hold the answer is 46-year-old Jeremy Walker. Very little has been reported in the media on Walker’s connection to the case. Investigators say he was a neighbor in the same apartment complex as Tiffany and Robertson at the time of her disappearance.

Investigators have charged him with concealing her death and stealing her car. He is accused of allegedly working directly with Robertson after her murder.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.