Tiffany Foster's murder: Where the case stands 3 years after Newnan mother's disappearance

Tiffany Foster, a Newnan mother of three, was last seen three years ago on Friday. Her former fiancé, Reginald Robertson, has since been charged with the 35-year-old’s murder.

Foster disappeared on March 2, 2021. Robertson claimed she left their apartment at Lakeside Apartments in Newnan to go shopping and later asked for the public's help in locating Foster after her disappearance.

Tiffany Foster’s fiancé charged with her murder

Robertson was then arrested for allegedly stealing her car, which was found in Fulton County. He was also charged with kidnapping and assault related to an earlier altercation with Foster. He has been in jail on those charges since his arrest.

Reginald Robertson asks for the public's help in finding his fiancée Tiffany Foster following her disappearance in March 2021. (FOX 5)

In August 2023, investigators said they had enough evidence of "horrific crimes" committed against Tiffany over a three-day period to charge Robertson. He is being charged with felony murder, malice murder, concealing a death, false imprisonment, kidnapping, rape, forgery in the first degree, financial transaction fraud, and financial transaction card theft.

Investigators say he has remained uncooperative in the investigation, which remains "active and ongoing," adding they have several "active leads" they are pursuing which they hope to flesh out to aid in Robertson’s prosecution.

Will Tiffany Foster’s remains ever be found?

Tiffany Foster was last seen leaving her Coweta County apartment on March 1, 2021. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

The question that remains to be answered on this, the three-year anniversary, is where is Tiffany Foster? Investigators say that someday returning Tiffany’s remains to her family will continue to be a top priority.

"We are confident that one day we will be able to locate those remains," said Coweta County Sheriff’s Investigator Stacy Beckom.

Investigators say one man who may hold the answer is 46-year-old Jeremy Walker. Very little has been reported in the media on Walker’s connection to the case. Investigators say he was a neighbor in the same apartment complex as Tiffany and Robertson at the time of her disappearance.

Investigators have charged him with concealing her death and stealing her car. He is accused of allegedly working directly with Robertson after her murder.

Tiffany's family is planning a memorial service in Newnan at Veterans Park at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.