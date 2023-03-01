Tiffany Foster disappearance: Newnan mother missing for 2 years

This week marks two years since Newnan mother Tiffany Foster disappeared. Her fiancé, Reginald Robertson, remains the sole person of interest in the case, according to investigators.

Robertson remains locked up in the Coweta County jail. He is charged with crimes which happened before she disappeared two years ago. He has not been charged with her disappearance and investigators say he remains uncooperative.

"If anyone do know anything could you know please contact this office and let them know," Robertson told the press in March 2021.

The press conference was called as a plea to the public for information in the disappearance of his fiancé. Robertson told police she left the couple’ apartment in Coweta County to go shopping.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Tiffany Foster was last seen leaving her Coweta County apartment on March 1, 2021. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

When her family could not reach her the next day, they reported her missing.

On the two-year anniversary, her sister, Kim Bryan, is still struggling with the lack of answers.

"I don’t want to keep having these anniversaries. I wish that we could find her. Yeah, so we could just kind of put the pieces together," said Foster.

Authorities arrested Robertson a week after the family’s news conference for allegedly stealing her car, which they found in Fulton County. They also charged him with kidnapping and assaulting her in an altercation they said happened weeks before she went missing.

There is a $65,000 reward in the case.

In the past year, Tiffany’s father, Larry Starks, passed away at the age of 65. His daughter, Kim, believes the stress of the case took its toll.

Tiffany is a mother of three small children. She was studying criminal justice.

Anyone with information about her disappearance, call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office 770-253-1502.