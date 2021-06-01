Family of missing woman offers reward, accuses fiancé of not reporting her missing

The family of Tiffany Foster talks exclusively with FOX 5 about her disappearance and the man police say is a person of interest in the case. Fox 5 Atlanta’s Doug Evans has more on the story tonight.

"It just feels like a dark cloud over us," said sister Kimberly Bryan.

June 1 marks the three-month anniversary of Foster’s disappearance. Her family is now distributing a new electronic flyer on social media and they’ve upped a reward to $10,000 for information in the case.

It’s been an agonizing three months for the family of Foster. The mother of three has not been seen since she left her apartment on March 1 to run errands. The man who admits he last saw her is now a person of interest in her disappearance, according to Coweta County investigators. They have charged fiancé Reginald Robertson with stealing her car, which was found after her disappearance in College Park. Investigators have also charged him with kidnapping and aggravated assault for a November 2020 incident, three months before she disappeared.

Foster’s family accuses Robertson of not reporting her missing and doing nothing to help find her.

Reginald Robertson was charged last April with kidnapping and aggravated assault for an incident that allegedly involved Tiffany Foster in Nov. 2020.

"If you love and care for this person, you would be doing every and anything to bring them home and you’re not," Bryan said. "Why is that?"

Investigators say Robertson has denied any knowledge of Foster's disappearance and is no longer cooperating with them. The family is now offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case.

Robertson is being held in the Coweta County Jail. He is due in court this Friday on the kidnapping and aggravated assault charges for that 2020 incident.

If you have any information that can help solve the mystery of Tiffany Foster’s disappearance, call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

