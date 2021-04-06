Coweta County man arrested for stealing missing fiancée's car

Deputies said they have charged the fiancée of a missing Coweta County mother of three with stealing her car after her disappearance was reported to authorities by her family.

Investigators said Reginald Robertson stole 35-year-old Tiffany Foster’s 2020 Nissan Maxima which was later found abandoned on March 7 in College Park with her personal belonging inside it including her purse, debit card, and keys but not her cell phone. Investigators said evidence found in the car is key to the case.

Robertson was booked into the Coweta County jail.

Tiffany Foster's fiancé Reginald Robertson. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

"And if anybody do know anything, could you please contact this agency," Robertson said during a press conference at the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office headquarters on March 23. He made no mention of her car at the time.

Despite his arrest, investigators have said Robertson is neither a suspect nor a person of interest in her disappearance.

Reginald Robertson (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Foster has not been seen since March 1. Robertson said Foster left their home at the Creekside at White Oak in Newnan to run errands He said he doesn’t know what happened after that.

"I’ve had so many scenarios. Just don’t know. I’m still trying to figure it out," Robertson said during that press conference last month.

This past weekend, Tiffany Foster's family held rallies in Newnan, LaGrange, and College Park to continue to ask people to pray and encourage them to come forward with information.

Foster, who also goes by Tiffany Starks, is described by deputies as being 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds.

Anyone with information in the disappearance of Tiffany Foster is asked to call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

_____

