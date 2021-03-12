Vehicle of missing 35-year-old Coweta County woman found as search continues

article

Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a missing 35-year-old woman.

Tiffany Foster, who also goes by Tiffany Starks, was last seen on March 1 at the Lakeside Apartments in Newnan, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Investigators said since then, her vehicle was found in Fulton County with her personal belongings still inside.

Tiffany Foster, who also goes by Tiffany Stark, deputies say. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Her family nor her place of employment have been contacted by her, deputies said.

Tiffany is described by deputies as being 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing 220 pounds.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Inv. Kilgore with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 770-253-1502.

