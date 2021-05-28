Reward now $10,000 for information on missing Coweta County mother

article

A $10,000 reward is now available for information leading to the recovery of a Georgia mother who has been missing since March 1.

Tiffany Foster, 35, was last seen at her home in the Creekside at White Oak apartment complex in Newnan, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.

"She sent a text message to her mother, and this is the last text message she sent from her phone," Toby Nix, an investigator with the sheriff’s office, said at a news conference in March.

Foster’s fiance, Reginald Robertson, has been arrested twice during the investigation into her disappearance. In April, FOX 5 learned Robertson was charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping in an incident that investigators said happened prior to Foster going missing. Investigators had previously charged Robertson with stealing Foster's car and leaving it abandoned in College Park, where police discovered it "with her personal property still inside the vehicle" after her family reported her missing.

Tiffany Foster, who also goes by Tiffany Stark, deputies say. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Robertson has told investigators he was at home with Foster’s children when she left to run errands, and they became concerned when she had not returned by 10 p.m. She was reported missing on March 2 when she did not show up for one of her college classes.

The sheriff’s office has not said if foul play is suspected in Foster’s disappearance, but she has not been in contact with her family and hasn’t shown up to her work shifts. There’s been no activity on any of her social media accounts, Nix said.

Anyone with information about Foster’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Coweta County sheriff’s office at 770-253-1502.

