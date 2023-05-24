1 arrested, 1 on the run in deadly Acworth home invasion

article

One person was arrested, and another is wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old Kennesaw man during a home invasion earlier this month.

Aiden Kane Shaw was found dead inside an apartment in the 3000 block of Cobb Parkway on May 17.

Wednesday, Acworth investigators revealed warrant had been issued for two people: 18-year-old David Bernard Travis and 20-year-old Jaiden Lajuan Colon-Crawford.

Both Travis and Colon-Crawford were charged with murder during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted criminal, and burglary.

Colon-Crawford was arrested May 19 and remains in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Police are still looking for Travis.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Acworth Police Department at 770- 974-1232