Deadly shooting may have occurred during home invasion in Acworth

Acworth police are investigating a deadly shooting that may have occurred during a home invasion.

The Acworth Police Department says they responded to an apartment in the 3000 block of Cobb Parkway on May 17. Upon arrival, they found a person who had been shot to death. They also learned that the shooting may have happened during a home invasion.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

Detectives are working the case and asking anyone with information to contact them at 770-974-1232.

