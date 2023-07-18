14-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in DeKalb County

article

Police say a 14-year-old boy was injured during a drive-by shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 2700 block of Green Marsh Court in a subdivision off River Road.

DeKalb County Police say officers arrived at the scene to find the teen suffering from a graze wound to his head.

He was rushed to an area hospital. His condition was not immediately known, but he was said to be stable.

Police believe the shooter opened fire from a vehicle, spraying several bullets into the home.

Investigators spent the evening combing over the neighborhood for potential evidence, speaking to witnesses, and reviewing surveillance video.

Green Marsh Court was blocked at the intersection of Seabass Road while police investigated.

A motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

No arrests or description of a possible shooter have been released.

The name of the teen has not been released.