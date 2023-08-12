Deadly shooting near nightclub in Castleberry Hill neighborhood near downtown Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight outside a nightclub on Whitehall Street SW in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood near downtown Atlanta.

Police say a Hispanic male was shot in a parking lot. In addition to the nightclub, there is a recording studio and fitness business near the location of the shooting.

At this time, it is not known what led to the shooting, and it does not appear anyone has been arrested. FOX 5 Atlanta observed a weapon at the scene.



This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.