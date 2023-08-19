Student shot at Tara Stadium during football game, Clayton County Public Schools moving up game times

article

CORRECTION: CCPS now says that tonight's game between North Clayton and Riverdale will start at 7:30 p.m.

An 18-year-old senior at Dutchtown High School in Henry County was shot at a game Friday night in the parking lot for Hines Ward Field at Tara Stadium in Jonesboro.

According to a statement from Clayton County Public Schools, it happened around 10:26 p.m. According to investigators, the shooting occurred during an attempted robbery. The student appeared to be alert with non-fatal injuries after the shooting.

The school district says there was an identified witness who appeared to be with the shooter. At this point, it does not appear that any other Clayton County students were involved in the situation.

Jonesboro High School and Mt. Zion High School were playing football prior to the shooting.

CCPS says that safety and security of its students and staff is its number one priority and violence of any kind will not be tolerated. They also said they had hightened security measures in place for Friday night's football game.

Moving forward, CCPS says all games with fairly large crowds will now have adjusted start times, starting with the North Clayton High School vs. Riverdale High School game scheduled for today. The game will now start at 5 p.m. at Southern Crescent Stadium.

The school district says it will continue using weapon-detection devices and only allow clear bags/purses at its games.