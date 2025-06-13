Armed suspect steals police car during domestic disturbance in Henry County

The Brief An armed suspect stole a police vehicle during a domestic disturbance investigation in Henry County. The officer discharged their weapon, but no injuries were reported, and the suspect was taken into custody. The police car was recovered in the same neighborhood, and the investigation is ongoing.



A Henry County police officer opened fire on an armed suspect who stole a patrol car during a domestic disturbance investigation Friday, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred along Field View Drive in the Simpson Mill Plantation subdivision. According to the Henry County Police Department, officers were responding to a domestic disturbance when an armed individual took control of a police vehicle.

What they're saying:

"We had an officer involved shooting involving an armed suspect who stole a police car while police were investigating a domestic disturbance," said Captain Randy Lee of the department’s Internal Affairs Division. "No one was injured and the police car was recovered in the same neighborhood. The suspect was taken into custody and is currently being questioned by detectives."

The department confirmed the officer discharged their weapon during the encounter, but no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing.