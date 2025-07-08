Police investigating fatal stabbing at Midtown Atlanta apartments

The Brief A man was fatally stabbed at an apartment complex near Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta, prompting a police investigation. Crime Scene Investigators were seen at the scene on the 1000 block of Piedmont Avenue near Piedmont Arbors. Authorities have not released details about the victim, suspects, or what led up to the incident; anyone with information is urged to contact Atlanta Police.



A police investigation is underway after a deadly stabbing at an apartment complex in Midtown Atlanta.

Authorities say the stabbing happened at a complex close to Piedmont Park.

What we know:

While details of the investigation remain limited, Atlanta police have confirmed that officers responded to the complex shortly after 5:30 a.m. and found a man who had been stabbed in the chest.

FOX 5 cameras spotted Crime Scene Investigators and other officers in the area near Piedmont Arbors on the 1000 block of Piedmont Avenue.

(FOX 5)

What they're saying:

A man who lives near where the incident occurred told FOX 5 Atlanta that he heard arguing Monday night, and he had noticed men going in and out of the apartment. He also told FOX 5 Atlanta that he believed the apartment was a short-term rental unit.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared details on what led up to the stabbing or information about possible suspects.

No information about the victim has been released at this time.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.