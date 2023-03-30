Two children hospitalized in shooting at DeKalb County apartments

A shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex ended with two children rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning, DeKalb County police say.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department have confirmed with FOX 5 that a shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Artesian East Village Apartments on the 1400 block of Bouldercrest Road.

While police haven't shared much information about the shooting, they have confirmed that the two victims were a 6-year-old and a 7-year-old.

Medics rushed the two children to a local hospital. At last report, they were in stable condition.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing and police still have a presence at the apartment complex.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.