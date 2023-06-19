1 dead, 1 injured in Atlanta shooting during vigil marking anniversary of murder of 2 teens

Image 1 of 23 ▼ Atlanta Police investigate after two people were shot along Moury Avenue on June 19, 2023. (FOX 5)

Possible gunshots erupt at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex as police investigate a double shooting which left one man dead.

Officers were called out around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening to 200 block of Moury Avenue SE near Prior Road SW inside The Village at Carver apartments.

Atlanta Police say two men were shot at the location. One of the men was dead at the scene and other was injured. The second man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. He was alert conscious and breathing.

The names of those shot have not been released.

Atlanta Police Lt Germain Dearlove says this happened during a vigil for two teens who were shot and killed in the same complex a year ago. Investigators say the person responsible was arrested in that case.

FOX 5 crews found a large section of the parking lot blocked by crime scene tape. One person was seen being led away in handcuffs.

As police were investigating the double shooting, officers heard what sounded like shots being fired. They ran to find the source.

Moments later, a second person was taken into custody.

The names of those taken into custody have not been released. It was not clear if either would be charged in connection to the shooting.

The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.