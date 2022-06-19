2 dead in shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

Police said two people have died in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the Villages at Carter apartments located along Moury Avenue SW. It is located just south of Carver High School.

Atlanta police arrived at the scene to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite medics attempts, the men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released.

It was not immediately clear if police were still searching for a shooting.

A motive behind the deadly incident is still under investigation by homicide detectives.