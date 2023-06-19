Police investigate double shooting along Boulevard

Atlanta Police say they were investigating their second double shooting within hours, this one in northeast Atlanta.

Shortly before 8:50 p.m. Monday, officers were called out to the 500 block of Boulevard NE near Winton Terrace NE.

Atlanta Police say two men were shot. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Investigators spent the evening determining what led to the shooting.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Atlanta Police investigate a double shooting at an apartment building along Boulevard on June 19, 2023. (FOX 5)

FOX 5 crews saw Boulevard completely blocked by police tape. Investigators seem to be focusing on an apartment building across the street from Morgan-Boulevard Park.

About two and a half hours earlier, police were investigating a double shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex where one person died. There was nothing immediate known to link the two scenes together.