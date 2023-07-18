Cobb County child shot while parents struggled over gun, police say

article

A Cobb County child was rushed to the hospital after police say they were accidentally shot while their parents fought overnight.

The shooting happened at around 1:15 a.m. at a home on Miller Avenue.

Police called the incident a "domestic-related accidental shooting."

According to investigators, the gun went off during a struggle between the parents.

Medics transported the child to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Their condition at this time is not known.

Officials with the Cobb County Police Department say their Special Victims Unit detectives are continuing their investigation.

If you have any information that could help in the case, call the Cobb County Police Department

