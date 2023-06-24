18-year-old shot to death in Spalding County church parking lot

An investigation is underway in Spalding County after an 18-year-old was found shot to death in the parking lot of Sunnyside First Baptist Church in Hampton.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, the body of Dallas Johnson was found at approximately 2:40 a.m. June 23.

LIST OF GEORGIA JUVENILES, TEENS KILLED OR INJURED IN 2023 BY GUNS

One person is in custody and the sheriff's office says there is no indication that there is any threat to the public.

The sheriff's office did not release any information about what may have led to the shooting and they have not identified the suspect.