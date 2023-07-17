Teen shot multiple times outside Southlake Mall

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Morrow Police investigate the shooting of a 17-year-old at Southlake Mall on July 17, 2023. (FOX 5)

A 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Monday after a shooting outside Southlake Mall.

It happened around 4:35 p.m. in the parking lot area near the old Macy’s entrance at the mall.

Morrow Police say the teen was shot in the shoulder, leg, and butt. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and spotted dozens of evidence markers pinpointing each spent shells found from the shooting in the parking lot.

Investigators say that section of the mall is more secluded than others.

Police say they are waiting to speak with the victim once he gets out of surgery.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morrow Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.