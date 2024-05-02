'Keep pushing': Childhood cancer survivor graduating from Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech student Andrew Rogers' path to graduation wasn't easy, but his story will inspire you to pursue your dreams no matter what your circumstances are.

At 3 years old, Rogers was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a rare form of liver cancer. Doctors gave him one week to live.

But Rogers didn't let the "one-in-a-million" odds of survival defeat him. Over the next 10 years, he went through 50 surgeries and two liver transplants.

Andrew Rogers (Georgia Tech)

While getting radiation therapy in Atlanta, Rogers' family would always stop at the Varsity. From the restaurant, Rogers said he'd see the Tech Tower. That's when he realized he wanted to grow up to attend the Atlanta university and help other kids who were facing similar health struggles.

Rogers is 18 years cancer-free now and has been enrolled in Georgia Tech's medical physics program since 2021.

"From booting up machines and checking on patients to everything else, I just started wanting to come in every day. I'd go in for free just because I love what I'm doing," he said.

Now he'll graduate on Friday with his master's degree and get ready to move to Texas for his residency.

Andrew Rogers (Georgia Tech)

Despite all the hardships in his life, Rogers says he's made an effort to keep looking at the positive side of things.

"My parents told me that there's always a light at the end of every tunnel, and it's always going to be worth it in the end. So, I will keep telling myself and everybody else that when they're going through a hard time, keep pushing," he said. "Things may be painful and stressful now, but think about what you will achieve in the future and the people you will help get through battles of their own. That will always keep me motivated."