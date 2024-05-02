1 woman dead, 1 injured in double shooting at LaGrange apartments

article

The search is on for several gunmen after a deadly double shooting in LaGrange late Wednesday night.

Police say two people were shot at around 9:15 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Borton Street.

Officers responding to the scene found 27-year-old Ambreia Davison shot in the chest. Medics rushed the woman to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, but she was not able to survive her injuries.

A second victim, identified as 39-year-old Beshellima Huguley, has been taken to a Columbus-area trauma center for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators believe the two victims were inside the home when a group of gunmen fired multiple rounds into the building. Police are working to determine the movie for the deadly act of violence.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or LaGrange Detective C. Brown at (706) 883-2690 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.