'You got me bro': Driver caught in stolen car after fleeing traffic stop, police say

A driver is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to get away from multiple traffic stops in Sandy Springs.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, April 27, Sandy Springs police say they tried to pull over a black Chevrolet Camaro near Roswell Road.

Instead of stopping, officials say the driver took off instead,

Police found the driver leaving an apartment complex and stopped him from getting away.

In bodycam footage shared by the department, the driver surrenders to the officers, telling them, "You got me, bro."

After taking the man into custody, investigators say they learned the vehicle had been stolen.

"Stop coming to Sandy Springs to commit your felonious acts. We will not stop until you are caught," the Sandy Springs Police Department wrote on Facebook. "We will chase you until the wheels fall off."

Police have not released the driver's identity, but say that he is facing charges of theft by stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and more.