1-year-old boy dies in Marietta apartment shooting; suspect charged

A one-year-old baby boy has died after he was found shot at apartment complex this week in Marietta, according to Cobb County police.

The shooting was reported Tuesday afternoon inside a unit at Walton Ridge Apartments off White Circle.

Police attempted to save his life with the help of Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, but he was pronounced dead at Kennestone Hospital.

The suspect in the shooting, identified as Conrad C. Clark, 30, of Marietta, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with more information about this crime is asked to call Cobb County Police at 770-499-4111.

