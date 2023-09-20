2 arrested in deadly shooting of South Carolina man in Hall County

Two 18-year-old Hall County men have been charged in the shooting death of a South Carolina man.

The shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Walker Drive near Chicopee Street, about a block from Atlanta Highway. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the scene to find 18-year-old Junior Gabriel Linares, of Greenville, South Carolina, on the ground in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he died.

Deputies say a handgun believed to be the murder weapon was found at the scene.

Investigators spent Tuesday evening combing over the scene for evidence and speaking to witnesses.

An autopsy was performed on Linares’ body by the GBI Crime Lab.

Wednesday afternoon, police obtained warrants for and arrested Victor Alejandro Flores and Anthony Rebollar, both 18 and from Gainesville.

Flores was charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a handgun during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.

Rebollar was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

In addition, both men were charged with tampering with evidence and possession of THC oil.

The men were booked in the Hall County Jail where they remained late Wednesday evening without bond.

Police say the investigation is still open, but no further arrests are expected.