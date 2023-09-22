Gwinnett police investigating officer-involved shooting at apartment complex

article

Officials are investigating a shooting involving a Gwinnett County police officer Friday morning.

The Gwinnett County Police Departments says the shooting happened at the Bloom at Dawson Apartments on the 1400 block of Chase Lane in Norcross.

While authorities have not said what led up to the shooting, they have confirmed that at least one officer and one suspect is involved.

Police say the suspect was injuries but that the injury appears to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators have not released the identity of the suspect at this time.

This story is breaking.