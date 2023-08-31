Bodies of brother, sister found near interstate in Gwinnett County, police looking for killer

article

A brother and sister are dead and the Gwinnett County Police Department is trying to find out who killed them.

According to GCPD, officers were dispatched to an unknown medical call near the Interstate 85 and 985 split shortly before 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27.

Upon arrival, they found the bodies of a female and male in the grass near the road. There were no vehicles near the bodies.

The bodies were taken to the Medical Examiner's Office and it was determined they were shot to death.

The female victim has been identified as 23-year-old Maria Rosaria Montes Dorantes and the male was identified as her brother, 17-year-old Juan Angel Montes of Griffin.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

