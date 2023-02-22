2 children shot on playground at Mechanicsville apartment, Atlanta police say

article

Two children were injured in a shooting on the playground at a Mechanicsville apartment complex on Wednesday evening, Atlanta Police say.

Officer responded just after 7:30 p.m. to the Parkside at Mechanicville apartments located along McDaniel Street SW at Crumbley Street SW in Atlanta.

Police say two children, ages 12 and 13, were on the parking lot when they heard shots being fired. The two told police they started running.

Police the 13-year-old was shot in the hand and the 15-year-old was shot in the shoulder. Both are expected to survive their injuries.

Police tape surrounds the playground of the Parkside at Mechanicsville apartments located along McDaniel Street SW after two children were shot on Feb. 22, 2023. (FOX 5)

One person has been detained, but not arrested or charged.

A motive behind the shooting was not immediately known.

The names of those involved have not been released.

NOTE: This story has been updated with corrected ages of the victims.