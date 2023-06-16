Man gunned down in Gwinnett County park, dropped off at fire station

Gwinnett County police are investigating their second homicide in less than 72 hours after a man was gunned down in a local park.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed with FOX 5 that their investigation began shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday when a caller from the Gwinnett County Fire Station on Johnson Drive reported the discovery of a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, an unknown person dropped the victim off, told firefighters that he had been shot, and left.

Despite attempts to save the man's life, he was not able to survive his injuries and died at a local hospital.

At around the same time the man was being dropped off, people living near Lenora Park called 911 reporting that they heard gunfire in the area.

Officials now believe the two calls were connected and that the victim was shot in the park and then driven more than 4 miles to the fire station.

Investigators at the park found multiple shell casings in different locations, causing them to rope off a large crime scene.

At this time, detectives have not released the identity of the man or what led up to the shooting.

They're hoping to locate the driver who dropped the victim off so that he can answer some of these questions.

This is the second deadly shooting in Gwinnett County this week.

Tuesday night, officers found 35-year-old Steven Thomaston dead on a dirt road in Dacula.

Investigators later determined the victim and the shooter had gotten into a fight.

If you have any information on either shooting, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477)