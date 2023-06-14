Man found shot to death on dirt road in Gwinnett County

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a killer who gunned down a man on a Gwinnett County road Tuesday night.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department say that officers responded to a person shot call shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday on Stanley Road in Dacula.

There, a little way down the dirt road that runs into Winder Highway, officers found the body of 35-year-old Steven Thomaston of Lawrenceville with at least one bullet wound.

At this time, investigators are working to gather leads but say they don't have much confirmed about the deadly shooting. It's still too early to know if Thomaston was even shot at the location or possibly killed someone else and then dumped on the road.

"Very little is known about the incident and what took place, and detectives are working to gather information," said Hideshi Valle, the public information officer with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

So far, they have no motive for the crime or any type of suspect description.

If you know anything that could help investigators with the shooting, call detectives at 770 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404 577-TIPS (8477).