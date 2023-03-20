2 adults, 1 teen dead in triple shooting at Rockdale County home

Three people are dead and a suspect in custody following a shooting at a Rockdale County home early Monday morning.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with FOX 5 that deputies responded to reports of gunfire at around 12:10 a.m. in the Honey Creek subdivision of Conyers, Georgia.

At the scene, deputies found three people who had been shot. Officials have not released the identities of the victims, but say two are adults and one is a 17-year-old girl.

While details about what led up to the shooting remain unclear, officials say a suspect has been taken custody. Their identity and relation to the victim is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office