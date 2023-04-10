10-year-old shot in NW Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are investigating an incident in which they say a 10-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital by a private vehicle Monday evening.

The 10-year-old was alert, conscious and breathing when officers arrived to Spalding Hospital around 8:40 p.m.

Through a preliminary investigation, officials discovered the child was shot near the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue in northwest Atlanta.

The Aggravated Assault Unit is now involved in the investigation.

So far, no further information has been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.