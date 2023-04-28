Teen shot near Panthersville-area apartment complex

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police investigate the shooting of a 16-year-old boy in the Panthersville area of DeKalb County on April 28, 2023. (FOX 5)

A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being shot near Panthersville area apartment on Friday evening.

Officers were called out just before 8:40 p.m. to the 3000 block of Lumby Drive after receiving a 911 call about a shooting.

Officials say the teenager suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators believe the boy was shot while using a cut-through trail near the Abbington Reserve.

The name of the teen has not been released.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

The case remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Police Department.