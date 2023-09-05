7-year-old shot, killed at Lithonia gas station, father arrested

A 7-year-old boy is dead and his father has been arrested for murder after a shooting at a gas station at 1801 Rock Chapel Road in Lithonia.

According to DeKalb County Police Department, they responded to a person shot call at about 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4.

The boy's father, 42-year-old Dante Daugherty, was arrested and taken to DeKalb County Jail.

He is being charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree and one count of murder in the 2nd degree.

The police say no other information is available at this time.

MAP OF THE AREA