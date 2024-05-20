Gas main break near Cobb County polling station calls for emergency repairs, detour

Cobb County repair crews are now working into the evening to repair damage done by a gas main break at the intersection of Sewell Mill Road and Bill Murdock Road. As a result, that intersection has been closed.

Officials noted that the closed-off intersection is near a polling place that is expected to be used during the primary election on Tuesday, May 21.

Crews are anticipating completion in the early morning hours. However, if it is still going on when the polls at Murdock 01 precinct, the Atlanta Chinese Christian Church Northwest on Bill Murdock Road, then the Department of Transportation will post a detour route for voters to still get inside.

