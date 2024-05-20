Georgia voters head to primary polls for election Tuesday

article

On May 21, voters in Georgia will head to the polls to vote in the state's primary election.

Early voting wrapped up on Friday, with more than 551,000 people submitting their ballots early, accounting for about 8% of eligible state voters. Rockdale County reported the highest turnout in metro Atlanta, according to state election data.

The primary election includes Democratic and Republican primaries, as well as nonpartisan positions. Because Georgia is an open primary state, voters can choose to pull any ballot they prefer.

The election results will determine who will represent each party in the general election. The Democratic and Republican ballots feature several important partisan contests for positions such as U.S. Congress members, state legislators, county commissioners, sheriffs, and district attorneys. The winners of the party primaries will face each other in the general election on November 5.

In counties that heavily favor one party, the primaries will essentially decide the winners of the general election. For example, in Fulton County, Sheriff Pat Labat, a Democrat, is facing three Democratic challengers but no Republicans. Similarly, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, also a Democrat, is facing two Democratic challengers and no Republicans.

In DeKalb County, there are no Republicans running for the position of CEO. Three Democratic county commissioners are competing for the soon-to-be vacant position.

Primary voters will also elect winners for multiple nonpartisan races, such as judicial and school board positions. If any candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, they win outright.

Another significant race on May 21 is for a seat on the Georgia Supreme Court. Incumbent Andrew Pinson is being challenged by John Barrow. The candidate with the most votes will win.

Another race of high interest is between Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee and Robert Patillo, both of whom are running in nonpartisan elections.

One of the races capturing national attention involves Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. No one is running against Greene in the Republican primary. There are four candidates in the Democratic primary: Clarence Blalock, Shawn Harris, Deric Houston, and Joseph Leigh.

There are no Senate races on the ballot in 2024, so the state's 14 congressional districts are the only federal races with primaries on Tuesday. The only open seat is in the solidly Republican 3rd Congressional District, currently held by Drew Ferguson, who is retiring. Of the remaining 13 incumbents, 10 are running uncontested in their primaries.

Voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and voters will need to go to their assigned precincts.

Idaho, Kentucky, and Oregon are also holding primary elections on May 21. The general election will take place on Nov. 5.