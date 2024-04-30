Stolen campaign signs pose added challenge for Rockdale County sheriff candidate

Rockdale County authorities are investigating the theft of several campaign signs, including those belonging to a candidate running for sheriff.

Corey Hambrick is one of two candidates running against Rockdale County’s current Sheriff Eric Levett in the upcoming Democratic primary election. Hambrick said his signs have been the target of theft and vandalism.

"We’re in a very heated election season all over the country that does include Rockdale County," he said. "Over the course of our campaign, we’ve had multiple signs continue to disappear."

Hambrick filed multiple reports with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

"As you can see right over my right shoulder here, that’s where that sign was placed, that sign was taken. All of the other candidate signs are still out here, including that of the sheriff," he said.

He told FOX 5 that having to replace the signs had cost his campaign around $1,000. That's in addition to what he’s already paid for billboard ad space.

"To be able to take our sign, what it does is it violates our First Amendment rights and people who actually invest in our campaign for our signs … so you’re not just stealing from me, the candidate, you’re also stealing from the citizens of Rockdale County," he stated.

Hambrick said he just wants voters to know they have options and hopes the person responsible is charged.

A spokesperson for the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said there have not been any suspects identified at this time, but all allegations of crimes are taken seriously and there will be a thorough investigation.