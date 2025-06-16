FOX 5 Atlanta journalists bring home Emmy awards

article

Several FOX 5 Atlanta journalists were recognized over the weekend at the 2025 Southeast Emmy Awards, bringing home honors across multiple categories for outstanding work in news and sports.

Reporter Denise Dillon and photojournalist Michael Moore won the Light News Feature award for their touching story Women with Wings, which highlighted inspiring stories of women in aviation.

Anchor and reporter Alex Whittler was honored in the "Writer – News" category, showcasing her strength in crafting compelling and impactful news stories. Whittler also recently one a regional Edward R. Murrow award for a special project that told the story of C.L. Daniel, a Georgia teenager killed more than 100 years ago in the Tulsa race massacre. She was assisted by photojournalist Billy Heath.

FOX 5 Sports also had a standout night, taking home three Emmy awards.

Sports anchor Justin Felder earned the title of Best Sports Anchor, while DJ Shockley was awarded for his work as Studio Sports Analyst. The team's coverage of Georgia football also earned the "Bulldogs Now" series an Emmy for Best Live Sports Program Series.