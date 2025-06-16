Juneteenth celebrations begin in Atlanta at history center, Piedmont Park

The Brief Atlanta History Center celebrated Juneteenth with a focus on Black craftsmanship, featuring artisan demos, art vendors, and Black-owned food trucks The 13th annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival included live music, family activities, and a memorial for victims of gun violence A flag football game with retired NFL players added fun to the festivities, with the "Old Heads" beating the "Young Boys"



Atlanta honored Juneteenth over the weekend with several major celebrations highlighting the holiday’s significance and its cultural legacy within the Black community.

What we know:

At the Atlanta History Center, the annual Juneteenth event focused on the theme of Black craftsmanship, showcasing historical trades, artisan demonstrations, and panel discussions about the meaning of Juneteenth. Guests browsed an art fair featuring handmade paintings, pottery, and crafts, while enjoying food from a lineup of Black-owned food trucks and restaurants.

Meanwhile, the 13th annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival brought live music, handmade merchandise, family activities, and powerful community messages to the forefront. The event included a moving memorial honoring victims of gun violence.

Adding to the festivities, a flag football game featuring retired NFL players drew a cheering crowd, with the "Old Heads" defeating the "Young Boys" in good fun and fierce competition.

What's next:

