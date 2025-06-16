Expand / Collapse search

Smyrna city leaders issuing Pride Month proclamation on Monday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 16, 2025 8:34am EDT
Courtesy of Smyrna Pride

    • Smyrna will celebrate its 5th annual Pride Weekend starting June 27
    • City leaders to issue a Pride Month proclamation at Monday night’s council meeting
    • Events include a drag show kickoff party and a festival at Smyrna Market Village

SMYRNA, Ga. - Pride Month festivities continue across metro Atlanta, with the City of Smyrna preparing to host its 5th annual Smyrna Pride celebration later this month.

City leaders will officially recognize Pride Month during Monday night’s city council meeting with a formal proclamation honoring the LGBTQ+ community.

Smyrna Pride Weekend kicks off June 27 with a drag show kickoff party at The Vineyard Wine Market. The main event—the Smyrna Pride Festival—will take place at Smyrna Market Village, bringing together residents for a day of celebration, inclusivity, and community support.

The city’s Pride events have grown in popularity each year, marking Smyrna’s continued commitment to equality and visibility for LGBTQ+ residents and allies. Click here for more information. 

  • Information for above story came from City of Smyrna. 

