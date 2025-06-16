Smyrna city leaders issuing Pride Month proclamation on Monday

article

The Brief Smyrna will celebrate its 5th annual Pride Weekend starting June 27 City leaders to issue a Pride Month proclamation at Monday night’s council meeting Events include a drag show kickoff party and a festival at Smyrna Market Village



Pride Month festivities continue across metro Atlanta, with the City of Smyrna preparing to host its 5th annual Smyrna Pride celebration later this month.

What we know:

City leaders will officially recognize Pride Month during Monday night’s city council meeting with a formal proclamation honoring the LGBTQ+ community.

Smyrna Pride Weekend kicks off June 27 with a drag show kickoff party at The Vineyard Wine Market. The main event—the Smyrna Pride Festival—will take place at Smyrna Market Village, bringing together residents for a day of celebration, inclusivity, and community support.

The city’s Pride events have grown in popularity each year, marking Smyrna’s continued commitment to equality and visibility for LGBTQ+ residents and allies. Click here for more information.