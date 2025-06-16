Smyrna city leaders issuing Pride Month proclamation on Monday
SMYRNA, Ga. - Pride Month festivities continue across metro Atlanta, with the City of Smyrna preparing to host its 5th annual Smyrna Pride celebration later this month.
What we know:
City leaders will officially recognize Pride Month during Monday night’s city council meeting with a formal proclamation honoring the LGBTQ+ community.
Smyrna Pride Weekend kicks off June 27 with a drag show kickoff party at The Vineyard Wine Market. The main event—the Smyrna Pride Festival—will take place at Smyrna Market Village, bringing together residents for a day of celebration, inclusivity, and community support.
The city’s Pride events have grown in popularity each year, marking Smyrna’s continued commitment to equality and visibility for LGBTQ+ residents and allies. Click here for more information.